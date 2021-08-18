Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nOwning a small business can be daunting. Going out on your own to follow a dream is exciting, but it can be hard to do it all on your own.\r\n\r\nEnter Kristen Beverage, the program manager and business advisor with West Virginia Women\u2019s Business Center. Beverage serves the Mon Forest region of the state \u2013\u00a0including, of course, her home county of Pocahontas.\r\n\r\n\u201cMostly what I focus on is one-to-one advising, and then, of course, outdoor recreation and the tourism-based economy,\u201d she said. \u201cJust trying to influence some job creation, small business development and community influx into the area and support all of the new businesses we\u2019re seeing in the area.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile the business center focuses on women and minority owned small businesses and start-ups, it also aids any small business in West Virginia that requests services. It is a program of the\u00a0\u00a0Natural Capital Investment Fund (NCIFund) Office in Charleston and Fairmont and is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration.\r\n\r\nServices include one-to-one business advising, training and workshops, mentor- ing and networking programs and technical assistance.\r\n\r\n\u201cAll the trainings are virtual right now,\u201d Beverage said. \u201cYou go on our Eventbrite page [Eventbrite.com] to sign up and register for free for any of our trainings. We have information about marketing, accounting, one of which is in conjunction with the\u00a0\u00a0AARP foundation, registering for government contracts \u2013\u00a0a whole variety of trainings and workshops. There\u2019s something for everyone.\u201d\r\n\r\nBeverage was employed as the executive director of the Snowshoe Foundation when she discovered the opening with the business center and jumped at the opportunity to serve businesses in the state.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s just aligned with a lot of things I had going on in my life,\u201d she said. \u201cI\u2019m president of the local Chamber of Commerce, and I\u2019m actually getting my master\u2019s in community development, as well. It\u2019s just the perfect combination of work for me. The fact that I could help positively impact this area economically and within business models just sounded great.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe center not only works with new businesses, but those that have been in operation \u2013\u00a0for one or 100 years \u2013\u00a0doesn\u2019t matter.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s a big reason why we\u2019re here,\u201d Beverage said. \u201cWe cover everyone from startups to businesses that have been going for years \u2013 so if you\u2019re just wanting to explore your options, we are more than happy to assist with that.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor more information on the West Virginia Women\u2019s Business Center, visit ncifwbc.ecenterdirect.com\u00a0or the Facebook page at\u00a0facebook.com\/wvwbc\r\n\r\nBeverage may be contacted at\u00a0kristen@wvwom ens.org\u00a0or by calling 304-825-5000.