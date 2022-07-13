The Greenbrier River Watershed Association recently sponsored the fabrication and installation of information signs along the Greenbrier River. At the Fort Spring boat launch, board members Autumn Crowe, and son Ridge, and Deni Elliott show off the sign that explains the interrelation between surface use and output into our groundwater.

The sign at the Ronceverte boat launch includes information about the effects of algae blooms and how wastewater treatment plants play a role in keeping our watershed clean.

An additional sign will be installed at the wetland area near the Greenbrier River Trail in Marlinton, which will explain the benefits of natural filtration that wetlands provide.

The signs were funded by grants from the WVDEP streams partners to Friends of the Lower Greenbrier River and West Virginia Rivers.