According to Magistrate Court records, of the 72 cases filed in June, the following had activity:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Larry W. Bennett, 40, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest June 2 to a charge of vehicles must stop at through highways. Bennett was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Eric Todd Dean, 48, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty July 7 to a charge of failure to wear safety belt. Dean was assessed a $25 fine.

Anna Roberta Hamrick, 35, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 10 to a charge of failure to wear safety belt. Hamrick was assessed a $25 fine.

Ryan Timothy Miller, 43, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty June 8 to a charge of no vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway under bad conditions. Miller was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Andrew A. Nquyen, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 13 to a charge of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration. Nquyen was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Eli Payne Pritt, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 8 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to wear safety belt. Pritt was assessed a $25 fine.

Wendy S. Samuels, 51, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 13 to a charge of failure to wear safety belt. Samuels was assessed a $25 fine.

David L. Tuckwiller, 42, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty June 28 to a charge of failure to maintain control. Tuckwiller was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Samuel Stein, 27, of Portsmouth, Virginia, pleaded no contest June 13 to charges of speeding and passing in a no passing zone. Stein was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Ashley N. Welch, 30, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty June 23 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle insurance, operation of vehicle without evidence of registration, operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate; and two counts of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Welch was assessed $1,591.50 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Phillip Cameron Dean, Jr., 49, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 23 to a charge of knowingly and intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Dean was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Austin D. Duncan, 23, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty June 24 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. Duncan was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

George Jordan, 38, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 22 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and no certificate of insurance. Jordan was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Jason Wallace Long, 38, of Slaty Fork, pleaded no contest June 6 to a charge of failure to wear safety belt. Long was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Wade Mitchell McCarty, 20, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest June 3 to a charge of speeding. McCarty was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Brittney Moore, 33, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest June 7 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Moore was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Ryan A. Moore, 23, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest July 6 to a charge of unlawful retention of rented or leased vehicle after notice. Moore was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

John Mullenax, 47, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty June 24 to charges operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, operation of vehicle without evidence of registration, driving while license suspended or revoked and no certificate of insurance. Mullenax was assessed $1,016 in court costs and fines.

Coty Rexrode, 32, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty June 30 to a charge of expiration of registration and certificate of title and pleaded no contest June 3 to a charge of bumper height limits. Rex-rode was assessed $365.50 in court costs and fines.

Journey Elizabeth Robinson, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 27 to two counts of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Robinson was assessed $450.50 in court costs and fines.

Aidan Ray Row, 18, of Beverly, pleaded guilty June 30 to a charge of failure to wear safety belt. Row was assessed a $25 fine.

Joseph L. Thompson, 30, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest June 29 to a charge of fishing without a license. Thompson was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Shawn Barb, 33, location unknown, pleaded guilty June 24 to charges of no vehicle insurance, improper use of evidence of registration, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and no person may drive any motor vehicle upon a street without a valid driver’s license. Barb was assessed $1,116.25 in court costs and fines.

Elizabeth Jane Dean, 30, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest June 27 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Dean was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Thomas Kyle Dennison, 58, of Durbin, pleaded no contest June 22 to a charge of failure to wear seat belt. Dennison was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Richard Clinton Moore, III, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty June 29 to a charge of failure to wear seat belt. Moore was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Loryn Vanscoy, 30, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty June 21 to a charge of failure to wear seat belt. Vanscoy was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.