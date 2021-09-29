<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Golf.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="548" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83361" \/>\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County High School golf team is Region 3 Class A back to back winners \u2013\u2002coming home with its second win after regionals at Pipestem State Park September 27. David Gibb earned the Region 3 Class A low medalist, (lowest score in the whole tournament) with a 77. Ben Dunz had an 88, Dillon Dunz 97, and Michael Kane 99. \r\n\r\nThe team will compete at the state tournament at Oglebay State Park in Wheeling October 5 and 6. From left: coach David Moore, Dillon Dunz, Ben Dunz, David Gibb and Michael Kane. Photo courtesy of PCHS
