Warren H. “Mac” McCloud, age 72, of Elyria, Ohio, died Sunday, November 18, 2018, following a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Born in 1946 at Marlinton, he was the son of the late Agnes and June R. McCloud.

Warren was a 1964 graduate of Marlinton High School. He went on to attend college in Sacramento, California. He moved to Elyria, Ohio, in 1965 and accepted a position with General Motors Corp, retiring in 1995 with 30 years of service.

He enjoyed playing in a golf league with fellow GM coworkers and also enjoyed hunting in his hometown of Marlinton. He was an avid sports fan and liked any team playing against the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Jean McCloud, Carol McCloud Tyree and Lucille McCloud Withers; and brothers, James McCloud and Harry McCloud.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Friel McCloud; daughters, Sherri McCloud and Tami McCloud, both, of Elyria Ohio, and Traci McCloud, of Acworth, Georgia; sisters, Lenore Donovan, and husband, Joe, and Nancy McCloud, all of California, June Cutright, of Ohio, and Sharon Mullins, of West Virginia.

His memory will be carried with us always. He was an incredible husband, father and brother and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 24, 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery near Marlinton. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

