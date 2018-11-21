Our beloved brother, uncle and friend, Charles Beckley Pyles, age 83, was called home Friday, November 9, 2018. He passed away peacefully at Columbus Colony Elderly Care (CCEC) in Westerville, Ohio.

Born August 31, 1935, on the family farm in Seebert, he was a son of the late Ernest Jacob and Stella Grimes Pyles.

Charles enjoyed visits by his close friends and family. He would greet you with a smile, often a tear, and a loving hug. He had many loves. He loved his precious wife of 40 years, Judy, who preceded him in death in 2005. He loved his church family in Eastlake, Ohio, and camping in his Airstream camper while traveling throughout the United States with a special group of friends. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, was an avid OSU and WVU fan. He loved coming “home” to West Virginia and told endless stories of growing up on the farm.

He attended public school until the age of 15. While struggling to learn, it was at that time his parents realized he had a hearing loss and sent him to West Virginia School for the Deaf. He graduated in 1955 and pursued his ability to learn how to do upholstery work at West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services. He had several skills, such as upholstery work and doing home improvement projects. Charles worked in various factories until medical reasons forced him out of the workforce and on disability. He continued to help care for his wife and assist her with mobility while she continued to work. He was a wonderful husband to her and step-father to her daughter.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, James and Basil Pyles; sisters, Dolly Cook, Wanda Wilfong and Virginia Stull; and most recently his precious nephew, Dee Pyles.

He is survived by his brothers, Roy Pyles, and wife, Delores, and Curtis Pyles, and wife, Irene, all of Seebert; step-daughter, Shirley Samolis, of Ohio; step-grandson, James Samolis, Jr., of Texas; an abundance of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; and many close friends.

Per his wishes, the body was cremated and his ashes returned to his home state of West Virginia. A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at CCEC and Kindred Hospice Care for their ongoing love, support and contact with the family.

To honor Charles’ memory, donations may be made to CCEC of Westerville, Ohio, or Kindred Hospice of Columbus, Ohio.