Don Namen Kiner, age 80, of Marlinton, died Monday, November 12, 2018, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born August 14, 1938, at Woodrow, he was a son of the late Henry and Mattie McClure Kiner.

Don was a retired engineer for the telephone company and a United States Army Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Kiner.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hause Kiner; a daughter, Deborah White, and husband, Charles, of White Sulphur Springs; a son, Don Kiner, Jr., of Marlinton; and four grandchildren.

Funeral service was held November 16 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Shaun Clark officiating. Interment was in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto.