Ward C. Eister III, 62, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025, in Roseville, Minnesota.

He was born in Ironton, Ohio, October 8, 1962.

In his youth, Ward was an active member of the Boy Scouts and spent a summer at Philmont Scout Ranch in the rugged Sangre de Cristo Mountains of northeastern New Mexico. The transformative experience of hiking Philmont’s 140,177 acres left a lasting impact on him, shaping his adventurous spirit into adulthood.

Ward proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1982 to 1986, followed by service in the Army Reserves until 1988. His military tenure included a year stationed in Germany and earning several commendations: Army Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Med-al, Marksman Badge with M-16 Rifle Bar, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Following his military service, Ward embarked on a career as a truck driver, traveling across the United States. He found great joy in life on the road, taking in the vast landscapes and connecting with people from all walks of life. Eventually, he made his home in Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Simkins.

Ward is survived by his father, Ward C. Eister Jr. (Rebecca); brother, Robert Eister (Rachel); sister, Janelle VanReenen (Dennis); stepfather, Thomas Simkins; and niece and nephew, Chloe and Grayden Eister.

The body was cremated and the ashes will be placed in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.