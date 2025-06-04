Charles “Charlie” Edward Bryant, Jr., of Surprise, Arizona, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025, while vacationing with family in Hawaii.

Born in Thornwood, November 29, 1934, Thanksgiving Day and his father’s 21st birthday, Charlie was a son of the late Charles Edward Bryant and Sherron Virginia Calhoun Bryant.

Sherron’s family lived in Pocahontas County.

Charles Sr., from McDowell County, was the son of William Bryant and Nora McQuire Bryant.

Charles Edward Bryant, Jr. attended schools in Pocahontas County, including Durbin Grade School and Green Bank High School, where he played football and learned Latin from Mr. Blackhurst. Four months before graduation from high school, he transferred to Harvey High School, Paines-ville, Ohio, and graduated from there June 1953. While attending high school, Charlie worked the night shift at “The Rayon.” That fall he attended Potomac State College for one year. He graduated in 1957 from West Virginia University with a B.S. in Forestry.

After graduation from WVU, Charlie attended Officer’s Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and – following Engineering School – was assigned to the 7th Engineer Battalion, Camp Pendleton, California.

On August 22, 1959, he married Patricia Augusta Browne, daughter of Edward Raymond Browne, of Gardner, Massachusetts, and Marie Germaine deLesseps, of New Orleans, Louisiana. Patricia’s father was in the United States Marine Corps and assigned to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.

Patricia was born October 27, 1937, in San Diego, California. She attended Saint Joseph’s Grammer School and Cathedral Girls’ High School and graduated with a BA in Social Work from San Diego State College in June 1960. While in college she worked for US Plywood and The Page Insurance Company. She was the recipient of the Rancho Santa Fe Country Friends Scholarship.

On August 24, 1960, a daughter, Colleen Marie, was born.

In June 1961, Captain Charles Bryant left active duty with the U.S. Marines and took his young family to Arbovale, where he built a home for them. Patricia worked at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

In December 1961, Charles became a Forester for the Mower Lumber Company. He later served as Vice President and retired in 1991.

On August 24, 1962, a second daughter, Karen Elizabeth, was born and on December 19, 1965, a son, Thomas Edward, was born. On November 19, 1967, their fourth child, Margaret Sherron was born.

Charles Bryant had three younger brothers, Harold McQuain Bryant, Richard Gale Bryant, and Ralph David Waybright.

In 1965 Charles and Harold purchased an automobile dealership in Bartow, featuring Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge and Jeep. Harold was the manager of the dealership and number one salesperson. They sold the dealership in 1975, and Harold moved to Texas and continued in the car dealership industry.

Charles “Charlie” and Patricia “Patty” moved their family to Beverly in October 1967. Charlie served as the first director of the newly formed “Beverly Community Week,” a wonderful community experience which continues to this day as “Beverly Days.”

While skiing with his family at Wisp in Maryland, a friend approached Charlie and shared that Dr. Thomas Brigham from North Carolina was looking for land with a north-facing bowl to develop a ski area. Charlie was familiar with a tract of land he was managing for Mower Lumber Company with a north-facing bowl. He reviewed maps and aerial photographs with Dr. Brig-ham who became excited about the possibilities. Charlie flew the interested parties over the property, presented Mower with the plan, and the deal was consummated. This was the beginning of Snowshoe Mountain Resort, West Virginia’s largest ski resort.

In 1977, Charlie was appointed as a Bank Director for Tygart Valley National Bank, subsequently serving as Chairman of the Board.

In 1981, Charlie was asked to serve on the Visting Committee of West Virginia University School of Agriculture and Forestry which advised the dean on goals and objectives for the University.

In 1981, Charlie served as Assistant Director for the Mountain State Forest Festival. In this capacity he met with President Jimmy Carter in the White House Oval Office, one of the highlights of his life.

Charlie’s outgoing personality and zest for life kept him going strong until the end. He cherished time spent with his many friends. Whether it was a morning cup of coffee at the Beverly Restaurant, time together in his wood shop, an evening with friends in Arizona or time preparing tasty food with his many friends in the Tygart Valley Lions Club, he strived to turn each experience into something worth remembering. He will be remembered by family members for his warm and caring demeanor and as someone who was energetic and determined to succeed in their endeavors no matter how big or small. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gabrielle Bryant-Gainer.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patty” Augusta Browne Bryant; daughters, Colleen Bryant, Karen Bryant (Genevieve DiFilippo), and Margaret Bryant-Gainer (Dan Bryant-Gainer); son, Thomas Bryant; brother, David Waybright (Melinda); sister-in-law, Irene Bryant; nephews and nieces, Harold and Hope Bryant’s children, Dana and Mike, Richard and Irene Bryant’s children, Ricky and Steven, and David and Marie Waybright’s children, Jerimiah and Andrew; grandchildren, Danielle Cade (child Laila), Jason Cade (Judy and children, Abigail and Tyler), Aaron Cade (Ashley and children, Will and Lainey), Joshua Bryant-Gainer (Debbie Mausner), Jenna Bryant, Maja Bryant and Lilli Bryant.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 92 Catholic Church Road in Bartow with Father Arthur Bufogle as the Celebrant.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be in Arbovale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 714 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 in memory of Charlie.

Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements for Charles “Charlie” Edward Bryant, Jr.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com