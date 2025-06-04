Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

More than $700,000 in awards and scholarships were presented to members of the Pocahontas County High School Class of 2025 at the senior awards event May 27 in the school’s gymnasium.

The event was hosted by the junior members of National Honor Society who served as emcees.

Senior members of National Honor Society are – Eden Smith, Ella Markl, Taylor Arnold, Kirsten Friel, Will O’Ganian, Florian Baudler, Ellena Bauserman, Hannah Beverage, Trenton Brock, Brianna Cochran, Devon George, Miranda Gum, Shaylee Landis, Mallori McCoy, Garrett Nelson, Ryleigh Parker, Kaylee Pritt, Caleb Ritter, Celis Tanner, Mackenzie Taylor, Addisyn Waddell and Courtney Waugh.

Junior members are – Berkley Buzzard, Allison Friel, Ramona Hardy, Whitney Robertson, Joseph Van Meter and Cammi Warner.

The Valedictorian Award was presented to Eden Smith and Kirsten Friel, both class valedictorians. Both will be continuing their education at West Liberty University.

The Salutatorians of the class are Ella Markl and Dillon Dunz. Both were presented the W.E. “Tweard” Blackhurst Award. Markl plans to attend Fairmont State University and Dunz will attend David & Elkins College.

Honor graduates received certificates for their academic achievement of maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher at the end of the third nine weeks of school. They are Jade Arbogast, Florian Baudler, Ellena Bauserman, Hannah Beverage, Trenton Brock, Brianna Cochran, Dillon Dunz, Kirsten Friel, Shaylee Landis, Ella Markl, Garrett Nelson, Will O’Ganian, Ryleigh Parker, Riley Pollack, Kaylee Pritt, Gracie Sisler, Eden Smith, Celis Tanner, Addisyn Waddell, Courtney Waugh and Kaydence Waybright.

Florian Baudler was recognized for having faithful attendance with four or fewer days missed in the 2024-2025 school year.

The Pocahontas County Arts Council recognized the following students for their artistic growth, motivation and skill. Art Level 2 – Curtis Arbogast and Courtney Waugh. Art Level 3 – Taylor Arnold and Harley Brown. Art Level 4 – Eden Smith and Emily Dotson.

The following students received cords from Marshall University for completing dual credit courses – Florian Baudler, Dillon Dunz, Kirsten Friel, Ella Markl, Noah Nutter, Will O’Ganian, Eden Smith and Courtney Waugh.

The PCHS drama club presented medallions to senior members to wear at graduation. They are Emily Dotson, Hailey Fitzgerald, Miles Fitzgerald, Miya Johnson, Daniel Malcom, Kaida Tanner and Max Thomas.

Grow Your Own Pathway gives students a fast track into the education field through dual enrollment courses and an accelerated pathway. Students who have joined the Grow Your Own Pathway are Miranda Gum, Taylor Arnold, Alex Harrah and Bailey Zickefoose.

Students receiving the Promise Scholarship are Taylor Arnold, Trenton Brock, Dillon Dunz, Kirsten Friel, Miranda Gum, Ella Markl, Ryleigh Parker, Riley Pollack, Austin Rider, Caleb Ritter, Gracie Sisler, Eden Smith and Celis Tanner.

The West Virginia Invests Grant is a state-funded grant program that pays toward the full cost of basic tuition, mandatory fees and academic program fees for select certificate and associate degree programs at a West Virginia public two-or four-year institution.

Those receiving the WVIG are Rachel Felton, Shaylee Landis, Riley O’Doherty and Nevaeh Southern.

Miranda Gum was recognized as an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholar. The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program is West Virginia’s most prestigious state-funded financial aid program and provides up to $10,000 a year to cover the cost of tuition and fees, room and board, and other eligible expenses.

Pocahontas County 4-H Extension Agent Luci Mosesso recognized the following seniors for being stellar 4-Hers – Trenton Brock, Rachel Felton, Eden Smith, Kirsten Friel, Caleb Ritter and Riley Pollack.

Mosesso also presented scholarships to the following seniors on behalf of West Virginia University – Kenzie Doss, Matthew McQuain, Caleb Ritter, Riley Pollack and Gracie Sisler.

Receiving scholarships from Glenville State University are: Kohl McClanahan, Devon Burgess, Kenzie Doss, Landon Hebb, Matthew McQuain, Brooklyn Moyers, Mackenzie Taylor, Alex Harrah, Ella Markl, Ryleigh Parker, Riley Pollack, Gracie Sisler, Kaylee Pritt, Miranda Gum and Caleb Ritter.

Fairmont State University presented scholarships to the following students – Jade Arbogast, Hannah Beverage, Alex Harrah, Mallori McCoy, Matthew McQuain, Brooklyn Moyers, Noah Nutter, Riley Pollack, Caleb Ritter and Ella Markl.

Marshall University awarded scholarships to Ellena Bauserman, Miranda Gum, Matthew McQuain, Ella Markl, Brooklyn Moyers, Ryleigh Parker, Riley Pollack, Eden Smith, Mackenzie Taylor and Kaydence Waybright.

Davis & Elkins College presented several scholarships to Dilon Dunz who will attend college there.

The Sons of the American Revolution, represented by member Rick Wooddell, presented the Bronze ROTC medal to Dennis Wilfong and the Bronze good citizenship medal to Hailey Fitzgerald.

The Greenbrier Valley Sportsman Association Scholarship was presented to Haley Pritt and Mallori McCoy by Pam Callison.

The Marlinton Woman’s Club and Seneca Woodlands Women’s Club Scholarship was awarded to Miranda Gum. The clubs also recognized scholarship finalists Kirsten Friel and Eden Smith.

Allie Sharp, representing Pendleton Community Bank, announced that Mya Workman was the recipient of the bank’s scholarship.

Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Chelsea Faulknier presented the tourism scholarship to Kirsten Friel.

Snowshoe Foundation Executive Director David Black awarded the foundation’s scholarship to Trenton Brock, Dillon Dunz, Kirsten Friel, Ella Markl and Eden Smith.

Bill Jordan, representing Citizen’s Bank of West Virginia, announced Riley Pollack as the recipient of the bank’s scholarship.

The Braelunn Peteete Scholarship was presented to Addisyn Waddell by family representative Cammi Warner.

Jacob Taylor and his mom, Linda, presented the JRH Transport Scholarship to Riley O’Doherty.

Wesley Felton, of Empower Appalachian, presented the organization’s STEM Scholarship to Eden Smith.

PCHS FFA advisor Andy Friel awarded the Ham, Bacon and Egg Scholarship to Mallori McCoy, Mya Workman, Trenton Brock, Brianna Cochran, Kirsten Friel, Rachel Felton and Gracie Sisler.

The Dorothy “Dotsy” S. Fraker Memorial FFA Scholarship was presented by Tom Fraker to Gracie Sisler and Kirsten Friel.

PCHS forestry teacher Scott Garber presented the Lyndsee Gay Lambert Memorial Scholarship to Kaylee Pritt.

Nature’s Mountain Classroom Director Tracey Valach recognized the following seniors for their volunteer work with the education program – Noah Nutter, Trenton Brock, Mya Workman and Mallori McCoy.

The Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation presented the following scholarships:

Alice Rowan Waugh Memorial Scholarship to Taylor Arnold.

Candance J. Huffman Memorial Scholarship to Eden Smith and Kirsten Friel.

Clark and Helen Brumagin Memorial Scholarship to Noah Nutter and Riley Pollack.

Gay and Becky Shinaberry Scholarship to Ella Markl.

Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation to Dillon Dunz, Ellena Bauserman, Mackenzie Taylor and Trenton Brock.

Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship to William O’Ganian.

Norval E. Waugh Memorial Scholarship to Taylor Arnold.

Pocahontas County FFA Memorial Scholarship to Gracie Sisler.

Dr. Roland P. Sharp Family Memorial Scholarship to Miranda Gum.

Virgil and Macel Harris Scholarship to Ella Markl.

Receiving the Dr. Charles Glen Shinaberry Scholarship and Dr. Mary Tibitha Moore Shinaberry Public Trust Scholarship are Ellena Bauserman, Trenton Brock, Shaylee Landis, Matthew McQuain, Ryleigh Parker, Riley Pollack, Caleb Ritter, Addisyn Waddell and Mya Workman.

The Mrs. Emma S. Beard Memorial Scholarship was presented to Jade Arbogast, Florian Baudler, Alexandria Harrah, Noah Nutter, Matthew McQuain and Caleb Ritter.

Mya Workman and Trenton Brock received the Orr Lee McMann Award.

Noah Nutter received the H. A. Yeager Scholarship.

The Albert Yanni Scholarship was presented to Kaylee Pritt.

Shaylee Landis, Caleb Ritter and Florian Baudler received the Raymond and Eva Shrader Scholarship.

The Dr. Roland Sharp Scholarship was awarded to Trenton Brock.

Receiving the Tucker Community Foundation Scholarship were Kirsten Friel, Dillon Dunz and Riley Pollack.

Kaylee Pritt was the recipient of the Ora Belle Thompson Sharp Scholarship.

William O’Ganian was announced to be a National Honor Society Scholarship National Semifinalist, making him one of 600 students in the United States to receive the award.

At the end of the event, the National Honor Society installed officers for the 2025-2026 school year – President Ramona Hardy, Vice President Joseph Van Meter, Secretary Berkley Buzzard, Treasurer Allison Friel, Public Relations Coordinator Whitney Robertson and Service Hour Coordinator Cammi Warner.