Wanda Lou Sharp, age 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, peacefully passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, after a short battle with cancer.

Born August 25, 1939, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Sherman and Elneta Friel.

Wanda moved to Washington, D.C., and later Northern Virginia where she lived for more than 60 years.

Wanda moved to D.C. to work for the FBI, later leaving to raise her family. She later worked part-time in the cafeteria for Loudoun County Public Schools, and then worked part-time at Woodies/Hecht’s/Macy’s, just recently retiring from Home Depot.

She dedicated her life to her faith, family and friends. She loved to be outdoors working in her yard and watching the many species of birds that her flowers would draw in. Her happiest times were spent with her grandchildren, reading to them, playing cards and jacks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard Eugene Sharp, whom she married on August 13, 1960.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Lana O’Grady, (Mike), of Fairfax, Virginia, Kristie Sharp, (Kevin), of Lovettsville, Virginia, Hope Thoresen, (Finn), of Berryville, Virginia, Jill McKallip (Rob), of Forsyth, Georgia, and adopted daughter, Christi, of Centreville, Virginia; her dearly loved grandchildren, Lee, Amber, (Sherman), Shana, Eli, Brant, Reese, Logan, Brady, Conor, Rilyn, Ava, Maela, Isaac and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Khloe, Anthony, Logan, Brayden and Devin; as well as her brother, Ray; and sisters, Annas, Shirley, Linda, and their spouses; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 10 a.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church, White Post, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, VA 22633; or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601.