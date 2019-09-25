Emma Madge Hiner May, age 82, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, on a return trip from the Grand Canyon.

Born July 31, 1937, in Mountain Grove, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William Clyde Hiner and Lella Maude Sheets Hiner.

Mrs. May was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the community of Mountain Grove and spent her whole life there.

One of her favorite pas- times was to sit in her rocking chair on her front porch, listening to the creek that flowed in front of the house and watching the humming birds that flocked to the beautiful flowers that she raised each year.

Among her greatest joys were her four grandchildren and her great-grandson that she adored.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hunter and Bill Hiner; and two sisters, Wilma Faulknier and Leona Maude Hiner.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Dennis May, of Mountain Grove, Virginia; a daughter, LaDon- na Dillenbeck, of Penn Laird, Virginia; four grandchildren, Jonathan Dillenbeck, of Breckenridge, Colo- rado, Hannah Dillenbeck, of Massanetta Springs, Virginia, Heidi Dillenbeck, of Penn Laird, Virginia, and Joseph Dillenbeck, of Northern Virginia; and a great-grandson, Rowan Smith, of Penn Laird, Virginia.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 27, 11 a.m. at Mountain Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Phillip Thompson and Reverend Garland Humphries officiating. Interment will be in Mountain Grove Cemetery.

