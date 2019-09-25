Henry Edgar Starks, age 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Born October 2, 1937, in Mill Point, he was a son of the late Harry and Mary Boblett Starks.

Edgar married Doris Ann Dorman, the love of his life, on December 18, 1959. They were married 59 years, and lived most of that time in Hillsboro.

Edgar was a United States Army Veteran, and a member of the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. He began his career as a construction worker, along with working for the Department of Highways, and he completed his career at Island Creek Coal Company where he was a highly skilled welder.

He enjoyed helping others and was an active member of his community. Edgar assisted with the organization of the Hillsboro Fire Department. Later, he coordinated and coached the Little League baseball team, the Braves, in Hillsboro.

Farming, hunting, gardening, mowing his lawn and simply being outdoors were all things he enjoyed. Woodworking was ultimately his favorite pastime of all. It brought him joy and pleasure working and creating with wood. Some of his donated woodwork can be found publicly displayed throughout the county.

Edgar was a man of faith and put all his trust in the Lord. When he received this last diagnosis of cancer, he made the choice to decline the treatment regimen and put all of his trust in the Lord. Edgar held strong to his faith and trust until the Lord called him home on September 18, 2019.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Lynn Starks.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Lee, and husband, John, of Winchester, Virginia, and Lois Ann Wilfong, and husband, Charlie, of Hillsboro; a grandson, Charles Hunter Wilfong; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held September 21 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor David Lee officiating. Burial was in McNeel Cemetery in Hillsboro with Military Graveside Rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillsboro Fire Department or the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com