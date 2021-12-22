Whereas, On December 21, 1821 the Virginia General Assembly created a new county to be called Pocahontas; and\r\n\r\nWhereas, Pocahontas and John Rolfe were the forebears of Thomas Mann Randolph, the Governor of Virginia at the time;\r\n\r\nWhereas, In 1863, Pocahontas County was one of the original counties of West Virginia; and\r\n\r\nWhereas, Pocahontas County has long been known as the Birthplace of Rivers \u2013 where the headwaters of the Elk, Williams, Gauley, Cherry, Shavers Fork of the Cheat, Greenbrier, Cranberry and Tygart Rivers are born; and\r\n\r\nWhereas, Pocahontas County is celebrating its Bicentennial year, December 21, 2021 through October 1, 2022; \r\n\r\nTherefore be it Proclaimed by the Pocahontas County Bicentennial Commission:\r\n\r\nThat we, the people of Pocahontas County, celebrate our two hundred years of history; and, \r\n\r\nBe it further proclaimed, that the Pocahontas County Bicentennial Commission, Pocahontas County Commission and Pocahontas County residents acknowledge the historical significance of this milestone and commend those who had the foresight to recognize our fine county as worthy of distinction.\r\n\r\nGiven under our hands and the seal of the \r\n\r\nPocahontas County Bicentennial Commission, Pocahontas County Commission, Pocahontas County Residents and descendants of original petitioners\r\n\r\nThis, the 18st day of December 2021 in commemoration of the 200th Anniversary December 21, 2021\r\n\r\nThis proclamation was read and signed at the Bicentennial Event in Huntersville Saturday, December 18, 2021.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84540" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0811.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="393" class="size-full wp-image-84540" \/> MEMBERS OF THE Bicentennial Commission were on hand to enjoy the day\u2019s festivities. Back row, from left, Tim Wade, Jesse Groseclose, Bob Sheets, Mike Holstine, Sam Felton, Ruth Taylor, Bill Jordan and Bill McNeel. Front Row, from left, Lauren Bennett, Cara Rose and Heather Niday. L.D. Bennett photos[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nA commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the creation of Pocahontas County- the actual date of which was December 21, 1821- was held on Saturday, December 18, at the old Huntersville Presbyterian Church. Chilly, rainy weather didn\u2019t prevent the historic building\u2019s pews from being filled with an appreciative crowd who enjoyed the reading of historical presentations and congratulatory proclamations, followed by homemade cookies and cider, provided by Huntersville Traditions.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84539" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0794.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="464" class="size-full wp-image-84539" \/> Well-known to be steeped in history, Bob Sheets \u2013 amateur archeologist, historian and owner of Ft. Warwick \u2013 set the stage for the Pocahontas County Bicentennial program. His historical narrative about the formation of the county and a biographical sketch of John Bradshaw, the founder of Huntersville, took listeners on a journey back through the centuries to life as it was when this county was formed. [\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84538" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0792.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="409" class="size-full wp-image-84538" \/> At right, from left, Marlinton Mayor Sam Felton, Commissioner Jesse Groseclose, Commission president Walt Helmick, Huntersville Historical Traditions president Tim Wade and West Virginia State Senator Bill Hamilton were on hand to read from the lectern, offer congratulations, proclamations and best wishes to the citizens of Pocahontas County on the occasion of the bicentennial. [\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84537" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0787.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="851" class="size-full wp-image-84537" \/> local musician jake Hyer played his fiddle and entertained the assemblage with strains of memorable old-time tunes. The music, reminiscent of bygone days, set the tune for Saturday\u2019s commemoration.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84536" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0785.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="906" class="size-full wp-image-84536" \/> Above, one of the two beautiful handmade Bicentennial Quilts which were on display and admired by those in attendance for the Bicentennial program. The two quilts were commissioned by the Bicentennial Commission to commemorate this important event. They were made by several talented quilters of local renown and displayed some of the talent that has made Appalachian quilts famous.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84541" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0838.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="403" class="size-full wp-image-84541" \/> At right, from left, Cole Harper assists his grandmother, Julia Lockridge Elbon as she presents an old map of West Virginia to Huntersville Historical Traditions president Tim Wade and local history buff Bob Sheets. The map will be on display in the old Huntersville schoolhouse during public tours.[\/caption]
