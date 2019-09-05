Virginia “Gin” Belle Simmons, age 88, formerly of Thornwood, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, in Fairmont.

Born February 20, 1931, in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Carrie Mae Vandevender Starks.

Gin was of the Methodist faith, a homemaker and worked for a short time as a nurse’s assistant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Arthur Starks, Robert Lee “Buddy” Starks, Neli Corin Starks, Margaret Catherine Starks Ryder and Iona Louise Albright.

She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Hayes, of Fairmont, and Rebecca Roche, of Virginia; sisters, Rosie Alice Crites, of Smithfield, Wilma Lee Jolly, of Bartow, Nealia Mae Arbaugh, of Thornwood, and Martha Susan Wisner, of Avoca, Michigan; brother, Robert Allen Starks, of Jeto, Michigan; grandchildren, Ruth Ruterbusch, James “Jimmy” Copen, Tina Leeann Copen and April Lynn Navarro; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her request, a memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

