Sherman Clark McLaughlin, age 78, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Huntersville, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Miami VA Healthcare System in Miami, Florida.

Born April 20, 1941, at Huntersville, he was a son of the late June and Cecil McLaughlin.

Sherman was a golf course maintenance worker and a United States Army Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Raines McLaughlin; brothers, Jimmy, Jerry and Wallace; and a sister, Bonnie Sharp.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela McLaughlin, of Pasadena, Florida; sisters, Shirley Broce, of Stuart, Florida, and Susie Landis, of Huntersville; and brothers, Keith McLaughlin, of Okeechobee, Florida, and J. D. McLaughlin, of Huntersville.

Funeral service was held August 31 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Sam Felton officiating. Burial was in Brown’s Mountain Cemetery with Military Rites by Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.