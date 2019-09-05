David William Warner, age 53, of Durbin, departed this life Friday, August 30, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born February 23, 1966, at Elkins, he was the son of the late Guy and Mable Warner.

David was an avid hunter and fishermen when he was younger and enjoyed working on the Durbin Railroad for many years. He enjoyed walking, carpentry work, playing with his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed working at Interstate Hardwoods until he had to quit due to health issues. He enjoyed attending Rivers of Life Church in Durbin where he gave his life to the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Warner.

He is survived by three sisters Sara Warner, (Rick Friel), of Durbin, Gloria Smith, (Robert), and Beverly Warner, all of Bartow; four daughters, Cassandra War-ner, (Gilbert) and Mercedes Sisler, (Justin), all of Durbin, and Allison Warner and Layla Warner, both of Circleville; two granddaughters, Carmen Warner and Natalie Sisler, both of Durbin; a grandson, Liam Warner, of Durbin; and many nieces and nephews that he held dear to his heart.

Funeral service September 4 at 1 p.m. at Thornwood Church with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery under the direction of Lantz Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

