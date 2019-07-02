Virginia Ann Poage, age 68, of Richwood, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at West Virginia University Hospitals, Inc., in Morgantown.

Born June 4, 1951, in New York, she was a daughter of the late Millard Cecil Jeffries and Ruth Barrett Wilfong.

Virginia was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Poage, Sr.; a daughter, Lahoma Ruth Hammons; and a sister, Nancy Galford.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Lynn Collins, and husband, Roy, of Richwood; sons, Michael James Poage, and wife, Danielle, of Richwood, and Donald Eugene Poage, and wife, Brenda, of Cameron; a sister, Jane Galford, and husband, Gary, of Richwood; brothers, Alvon Ryder, of Buckeye, and Charles Wilfong, and wife, Lois, of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held July 1 at Ruckman Cemetery with Jeff Dudley officiating.