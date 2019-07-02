John Eston Roy, age 71, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Born May 11, 1948 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Joseph Junior and Bonnie Leota Carr Roy.

John was of the Nazarene faith. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Roy.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Sparks Roy; a daughter, Susan Ray and husband, Jason, of Arbovale; two grandchildren, Madeline Ray and Brayden Ray; and a brother, Ronnie Roy, and wife, Marilee, of Marlinton.

In keeping with his wishes, his body was cremated and no service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

