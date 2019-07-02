Edward L. “Ebbie” Mullenax, age 89, of Arbovale, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following a short illness.

Born April 20, 1930, at Arbovale, he was a son of the late Solomon K. and Daisy M. Mick Mullenax.

Ebbie was a lifelong resident of Arbovale and faithfully attended Arbovale United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Betty, owned and operated Trent’s General Store in Arbovale for many years. He continued to work there and thoroughly enjoyed being at the store and seeing the customers who were some of his best friends.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Crystal Belle Mullenax, Wilma Nelson and Inez Tallman; and six brothers, Craig, Basil, Raymond, William, Stanley and Gerald.

In addition to his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Dare Brown Mullenax, he is survived by two daughters, Debbie Ervine, and husband, Bob, of Arbovale and Teresa Rundle and husband, David, of Fairmont; four grandchildren, Donnie Ervine, Jason Ervine, David Paul Rundle, and wife, Jessica, and Katrina Rundle; and one great-grandson, Mason Rundle.

Celebration of Life was held July 1 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Fuller officiating. Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery with Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support the Senior Citizens Center, a place Ebbie enjoyed going daily for lunch with his wife to enjoy a great meal and fellowship with friends who are like loving family. Donations may be made to Northern Pocahontas County Community Assistance (an affiliate of Senior Citizens Center), c/o Tony Byrd, 6224 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV 24944. Any questions, please call Tony Byrd at 304-456-4543.

