Joseph Smith, Jr.

    March 12, 2020

    Joseph F. Smith, Jr., 75, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Laurinburg.
    Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Mildred Smith.
    Joe was a hardworking man. He was a bus driver for Pocahontas County Schools, worked for Motor Parts in Marlinton and owned and operated Smith’s Service Center in Hillsboro, while tending to an 80-acre farm.
    After moving to Laurinburg, he was the service manager at Herman’s Tire and owned Smith’s Small Engine Repair until his retirement.
    A memorial service was held February 17, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Chapel in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

