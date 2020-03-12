Joseph Smith, Jr.

Joseph F. Smith, Jr., 75, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Laurinburg.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Mildred Smith.
Joe was a hardworking man. He was a bus driver for Pocahontas County Schools, worked for Motor Parts in Marlinton and owned and operated Smith’s Service Center in Hillsboro, while tending to an 80-acre farm.
After moving to Laurinburg, he was the service manager at Herman’s Tire and owned Smith’s Small Engine Repair until his retirement.
A memorial service was held February 17, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Chapel in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
