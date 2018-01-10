Vida M. Wedding, age 91, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born November 3, 1926, at Blair Mountain, she was a daughter of the late Harry O. and Emma Mae Thurman Morton.

Vida’s father and grandfather were coal miners, moving the family to a number of coal mining towns throughout West Virginia. She was a 1948 graduate of Fayette County High School.

Vida was married to Roy R. Wedding. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for her husband’s oil business. She was an avid coin collector, owned and loved cats and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved music of all kinds, and in her younger adult years, was an accomplished accordion player. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy R. Wedding; two brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Alexander, of Marlinton; and a niece, Christine A. Sharp, and husband, Joseph, of Marlinton.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of Pocahontas Center for the care and love shown to Vida during her stay with them. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

Per her request, the body will be cremated and a private service will be held.

