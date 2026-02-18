Vera Ann Mace, 90, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Advanced Care Center in Clearwater.

Vera Ann was a retired residence condominium manager.

Born August 3, 1935, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Vernon and Grace Alma McElwain Valandingham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen and Catherine.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Mace.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 8, 2026, at VanReenen Funeral home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.