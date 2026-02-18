View of Upper Court Street and Tenth Avenue in Marlinton, West Virginia. The photograph was taken by Mr. C. J. McCarty who was the County Clerk from 1909 to 1914. The star of the photograph is, of course, the Pocahontas County Courthouse. Many of the buildings are still standing, including the large house under construction, the Chancery building and law offices on the right, the Yeager House at left beyond the Courthouse, and the McClintic House just beyond the Courthouse which was recently heavily damaged by fire. (Preserving Pocahontas Archives, Courtesy of Margaret Johnson Reynolds; ID: PHP000946)

