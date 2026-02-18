Lynn David Jordan, 72, of Edray, passed away at his home Wednesday evening, February 11, 2026.

Born December 30, 1953, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Jesse Floyd Jordan and Hazel McClure Jordan.

Lynn spent his life farming and took great pride in his animals. He devoted many years to raising and showing sheep throughout the county, generously sharing both his knowledge and his passion with others. Demonstrating the skill of sheep shearing was one of his favorite pastimes. Farming was not just his occupation—it was his way of life.

He will be remembered for the time he spent with his show family at area livestock shows and stockyards, as well as for faithfully supporting his children in their sports and life accomplishments.

In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Cooper, Thelma Watkins and Layton Jordan; sister-in-law, Elva Jordan; great-nephew, Darrell Jordan, Jr.; great-great-niece, Kristen Grace Jordan; great-great-nephew, Jesse Jordan; and two of the mothers of his children, Connie Jordan and Brenda Walton.

He is survived by his children, who were his life’s greatest treasure and the source of his deepest pride, Abraham Jordan (Staci), of Lewisburg, Tessa Jordan (Jason), stationed active-duty Air Force, Maryland, Mark Jordan, of University of Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah, and Lynn Jordan Jr., David Jordan and Robert Jordan, all of Edray; step-son, Austin Ervine, of Marlinton; beloved grandsons, Aiden and Gavin; his older brother, Richard Jordan, of Marlinton; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

The family plans to hold a memorial service later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lantz Funeral Home or to City National Bank for the Lynn Jordan Memorial Scholarship.