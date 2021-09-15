The Pocahontas County Health Department will host Vaccine clinics on Thursday, September 16, and Friday, September 17, at the Health Department. \r\n\r\n\u2022 The Pfizer vaccine clinic will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon.\r\n\r\n\u2022 The Moderna vaccine clinic will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u2002The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available on Friday.\r\n\r\nIf you would like to receive a vaccine, please schedule by calling 304-799-4154.\r\n\r\nHealth Department hours are Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
