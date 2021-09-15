[caption id="attachment_83117" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/corn-maze-2021-drone-3.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="416" class="size-full wp-image-83117" \/> DCIM100GOPROGOPR0118.JPG[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCW\u2019s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, located on Cass Road, will be open every Saturday and Sunday between September 18 and October 24. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and free for children two and under.\r\n\r\nAlong with the farm themed tractor maze and a one acre pumpkin patch, visitors can enjoy a barrel train, petting zoo, corn box, gravity wagon basketball and more fun games.\r\n\r\nFor updates, visit wilfongfarmswv.com or CW\u2019s Corn Maze Facebook page. Photo courtesy of Michelle Wilfong
