Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThere are moments in history that remain vivid in our memory. People remember where they were when Pearl Harbor was attacked, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and \u2013 September 11, 2001.\r\n\r\nThat date, in particular, is still very vivid in former Pocahontas County Sheriff David Jonese\u2019s mind.\r\n\r\nJonese was an active Marine Lieutenant Colonel stationed at the Pentagon in the Department of Aviation \u2013 a job he began in June of 2000.\r\n\r\nThe Pentagon offices are sectioned off in \u201crings,\u201d and Jonese\u2019s office was located in C Ring, but in September 2001, the Pentagon was undergoing remodeling, so his office was moved to a metal building next door.\r\n\r\nThat Tuesday morning began like all other days for Jonese.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a beautiful day; absolutely beautiful,\u201d he said. \u201cSo, Tuesday morning when we showed up for work, I was doing my normal routine. I didn\u2019t have windows, didn\u2019t have any of that stuff because of the building we were in. It was probably a little after nine or something when Cheryl called me.\r\n\r\n\u201cShe said, \u2018do you know what\u2019s going on,\u2019\u201d he continued. \u201cShe said, \u2018a plane just hit the World Trade Center\u2019 and while I\u2019m talking to her, she said, \u2018Oh God, the other one just got hit.\u201d\r\n\r\nJonese\u2019s wife was the first to tell him about the attack, and she was worried the Pentagon would also be a target.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI said, \u2018this is the hub of military strength for America, no one\u2019s going to mess with this,\u2019\u201d Jonese recalled. \u201cAnd about the time I said that, the building \u2013\u00a0the entire Pentagon \u2013 shook. The whole thing shook. The lights went out. The phone went dead. There was debris everywhere.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was the only one that knew what was going on, so I ran out the door and just as I stepped out, I saw this huge orange fireball run up the side of the building,\u201d he continued. \u201cEverybody was trying to get everyone accounted for. The Pentagon police had come up and taken over the scene \u2013 or were trying to take over the scene.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs everyone was trying to evacuate the building, Jonese said the Pentagon police were trying to get them to go back inside. It was confusing at first, but he realized the police were worried another plane might be on its way.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen we looked up, there was a large aircraft coming up the river toward the Pentagon, really low,\u201d he said. \u201cThey thought it was a second plane coming for the building. It was a military C130 that saw something happening and was coming up, I guess, to see what was really taking place.\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter that, we evacuated the building,\u201dJonese said. \u201cFire departments were rolling in from everywhere."\r\n\r\nAs Jonese was trying to gain his bearings and following the crowd to safety in Crystal City, across the street from the Pentagon, Cheryl was back in Green Bank wondering what was happening. Her call got cut off after the impact and she could not get in touch with Jonese, who left his phone, wallet and keys in his office.\r\n\r\n\u201cShe was on the phone when I told her they won\u2019t hit,\u201d Jonese said. \u201cThat\u2019s when it went dead. That\u2019s all she heard. It was eleven hours \u2013\u00a0there was no phone service coming out of D.C., every line was clogged up and blocked. I spent eleven hours trying to find a way here and there.\u201d\r\n\r\nFortunately, Jonese\u2019s brother, Mark, was stationed at Quantico at the time and was able to pick him up.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I got to Mark\u2019s, that was the first time Cheryl and Mom and Dad found out anything about my status,\u201d he said. \u201cUp to that point, they had no idea. I stayed with Mark and Jan, and then they finally contacted us and told us to go home for a few days.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhat Jonese didn\u2019t know was that during the 11 hours he was trying to find safety and connect with his family, Cheryl and his parents were getting calls and visits from concerned community members who knew he was stationed at the Pentagon.\r\n\r\n\u201cI will tell you that they had all kinds of people coming to both Mom\u2019s house and down to Cheryl on the farm, and calling them, trying to find out what my status was,\u201d he said. \u201cWhich surprised me. It really surprised me. I didn\u2019t realize there were that many people who would be concerned.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou just don\u2019t expect that,\u201d he continued. \u201cI\u2019d been gone thirty years. So you don\u2019t pay attention to those little things. You might wave at someone, but you never think about \u2013 until something happens \u2013\u00a0how much a small community comes together and is there to support you. That was probably the biggest eye opener for me coming back after being gone so long.\u201d\r\n\r\nOne individual in particular, Dunmore resident Gray Beverage, stuck out in Jonese\u2019s mind. Beverage, who was a truck driver at the time, called Cheryl and said he would go get Jonese and bring him home.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was really pretty impressive,\u201d Jonese said.\r\n\r\nA week after the attack, Jonese returned to work. Half of the staff was sent to a facility in Virginia and the other half to Pennsylvania.\u00a0\r\n\r\nDespite being active military, Jonese was not deployed to Afghanistan after the attack. Instead, he stayed stateside and organized the troops who were deployed.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were working in secret compartment areas, getting information, directives from the Secretary of Defense and relaying it out to the units that he was tasking,\u201d he said. \u201cDid I think I was going to get sent? No, not right away because we were already in a headquarters position doing what we were doing."\r\n\r\nJonese had been deployed overseas in the past, but he said nothing he experienced compared to the September 11 attack.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was by far the largest thing I\u2019ve witnessed as far as an attack on the United States,\u201d he said. \u201cI never thought they would ever come for the Pentagon. I never did. I never thought it would be possible, but they proved us wrong.\u201d\r\n\r\nLooking back at the events of 20 years ago, Jonese hangs on to the overwhelming support and patriotism he witnessed and experienced first hand. Whether it was the actions of his fellow Marines or civilians, it reminded him that we truly are a nation that stands together.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere were some amazing things that happened that day,\u201d he said. \u201cI have a picture that shows the outside wall\u00a0\u2013 it shows the flag still standing after the outside wall collapsed. That was our Generals\u2019 offices. They were in the gym that morning when the plane hit, but their secretaries were there.\r\n\r\n\u201cThose secretaries were pinned against the wall, under the desks,\u201d he continued. \u201cA bunch of young Marines \u2013\u00a0nineteen- twenty-year-old Marines \u2013 crawled through the mud and dark and smoke and rescued all of them. It was an amazing thing, and I just have to appreciate every day what those guys did.\u201d\r\n\r\nDriving to work each day, Jonese couldn\u2019t help but notice all the American flags planted in front yards and alongside the road. He said people would even stop and offer rides to service members going to or from the Pentagon.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was America at its finest again,\u201d he said.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ll tell you what really tugged on the heart strings,\u201d Jonese added. \u201cSeeing these volunteers come in \u2013\u00a0these construction guys \u2013 and making the statement, \u2018We\u2019re going to have this back up and running full speed in a year.\u2019 A lot of them were just volunteers. And to watch them come in and clean that up and rebuild; knowing what they were doing. The patriotism they were showing on their own time and with their own money. Every day that you\u2019d go to work, you\u2019d see the flags and you\u2019d watch those guys, it would really touch you.\u201d\r\n\r\nJonese remained at the Pentagon until 2004 when he retired and came back to Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nAlthough he had some harrowing experiences during his service in the Marines, Jonese said he never once thought about telling his son, Lakota, not to follow in his footsteps.\r\n\r\n\u201cLike every other parent, I would hate for anything negative to happen, but as long as he\u2019s doing it for himself and for his country, then you\u2019ve got to be supportive of it,\u201d he said. \u201cAll I can say is, I\u2019m a hundred percent behind him. I\u2019m very proud of him.\u201d\r\n\r\nJonese is second generation military, following in the footsteps of his father, Joe, who served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.\r\n\u201cMy dad fought in two wars,\u201d he said. \u201cHe never wanted me to go into combat or anything like that. He loved that we went in, but he also said, \u2018I don\u2019t want you to do any of those things, but if you have to, you have to.\u2019 He told me, anyone that had ever been there never wants anyone else to have to go.\r\n\r\n\u201cI understand that now, looking at Lakota and hoping that he doesn\u2019t have to [go to combat], but if someone won\u2019t stand up, then we have nothing left,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nJonese and his brother, Mark, both joined the Marines and now each has a son \u2013 Lakota and Derek\u00a0\u2013 in the Marines.\r\n\r\n\u201cLakota wanted to be in the Marines since he was probably four or five,\u201d Jonese said. \u201cThat\u2019s been his only dream. I think a lot of it is because they grow up seeing a certain pride in the family. I think it\u2019s a lot more prevalent than the standard person working a job in the civilian community. I think that\u2019s why a lot of families have generations of military.\u201d \r\n\r\n
