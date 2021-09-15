<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/OBIT.Johnny-Barton-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="267" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83124" \/>\r\n\r\nJohnny Hubert Barton, 77, of Slaty Fork, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at home. \r\n\r\nBorn March 8, 1944, at Marlinton, he was a son of Dot Buzzard and the late Hubert Buzzard and the late Edith and Wayne Myatt. \r\nJohnny retired from Beckwith Lumber Company. \r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana Wooddell Barton; daughter, Jeanette Felton Peacock; and two sons, John Barton and Eric Barton; and a brother, Barry Bronson.\r\n\r\nSurvivors include his loving wife, Marilyn; one son, Jason Barton, and wife, Heather, of Parsonsburg, Maryland; three grandsons, Jeremiah Barton, and wife, Brooke, Josiah Barton, and wife, Bridget, and Wesley Felton; and three great- grandchildren, Tristan, Blake and Mark. \r\n\r\nFollowing his wishes, the body will be cremated and a private service held at a later date.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
