Travis Richard Wolfe, of Arbovale, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at his home.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.

