Phyllis R. Jordan, age 82, of Staunton, Virginia, formerly of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Augusta Health Center in Fishersville, Virginia.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 2, 1 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Brad Hanna officiating. Interment will be in the Arbovale Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com