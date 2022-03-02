<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/Obit-Powell.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="248" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85691" \/>\r\n\r\nThomas Edward Powell, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte.\r\n\r\nBorn May 21, 1957, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Leonard and Mabel Cutlip Powell. \r\n\r\nHe is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Connie Jean Clevenger; sons, Thomas Edward Powell Jr. (Amber), of Elkins, Matthew Alan Powell and Jason Raleigh Powell of Hillsboro; daughter, Amber Dawn Powell, of Gap Mills; one step-grandchild, Asa Cohen Streets, of Elkins.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nA private service will be held later.\r\n
