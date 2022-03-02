[caption id="attachment_85684" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/ENT.-For-your.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="453" class="size-full wp-image-85684" \/> Robert Redford as Jeremiah Johnson in the classic mountain man film that premiered 50 years ago.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nJeremiah Johnson ~ \r\n timeless film\r\n\r\nAt the beginning of the movie, we hear a narrator explain:\r\n\r\n\u201cHis name was Jeremiah Johnson, and they say he wanted to be a mountain man. The story goes that he was a man of proper wit and adventurous spirit, suited to the mountains. Nobody knows whereabouts he come from and don\u2019t seem to matter much. He was a young man and ghostly stories about the tall hills didn\u2019t scare him none.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn a frontier town on the edge of the Great Western Escarpment, Jeremiah asks an outfitter,\u00a0\u201cJust where is it I could find bear, beaver, and other critters worth cash money when skinned?\u201d\r\n\r\nJeremiah is directed to simply, \u201cRide due west as the sun sets. Turn left at the Rocky Mountains.\u201d\r\n\r\nAnd, so starts one of the finest films ever made about the American ideal of rugged individuality.\r\n\r\nDirector Sidney Pollack called it a \u201cpurely visual film\u201d and, indeed, it is a piece of stunning cinematography.\r\n\r\nThere are long periods of silence in the film \u2013 but the breathtaking scenery demands it.\r\n\r\nYet, when the silence is punctuated with sound, some of the best lines ever uttered in the history of film are the result. And, I assure you, they will be found aplenty in Jeremiah Johnson.\r\n\r\nJeremiah Johnson, played by Robert Redford, a neophyte mountain man, asks his mentor, Bear Claw Kris Lapp, a grizzled veteran if he ever gets lonely.\r\n\r\n\u201cY\u2019 ever get lonesome?\u201d asks Johnson.\u00a0\u201cFer What?\u201d replies Bear Claw. \u201cWoman?\u201d muttered Johnson, almost under his breath. \u201cFull- time night woman?\u201d countered Bear Claw.\r\n\r\nFrom that short conversation, we sense that Jeremiah is debating if the solitude of being a mountain man may have some unconsidered consequences.\r\n\r\nBear Claw\u2019s tone of astonishment indicates that he has gone down that road before and sees no particular advantage in doing it again.\r\n\r\nHe adds, \u201cBut don\u2019t get me wrong. I loves the womens, I surely do. But, I swear, a woman\u2019s breast is the hardest rock that the almighty ever made on this earth, and I can find no sign on it.\u201d\r\n\r\nAuthor\u2019s note:\u00a0Was this a mountain man\u2019s version of the more contemporary albeit feeble excuse that men employ for just not listening, \u201cI just don\u2019t understand women?\u201d\r\n\r\nIf you\u2019re thinking that such conversations are unlikely to have happened, you would be mistaken.\r\n\r\nThe beauty of this film rests upon the impeccable research into the lives of mountain men, right down to the weapons used and attire worn. It was also one of the first films to respectfully portray Native Americans \u2013 one that accurately depicted the various tribes.\r\n\r\nThe scriptwriters studied the idiom of the day. So what you hear when you watch the movie reflects the vernacular of mountain men in the mid-1800s. This film is generously endowed with memorable lines that make us laugh and feel fear and loss.\r\n\r\nRobert Redford has always maintained that Jeremiah Johnson was his favorite movie to make. In part because it demonstrates man\u2019s indomitable spirit to carry on despite great loss.\r\n\r\nThese were singular men of a certain mindset whose language adapted to a small and isolated population that would be referred to as recluses today.\r\n\r\nFew movies inspire people to memorize the dialogue; Jeremiah Johnson is one of them.\r\n\r\nFifty years ago, in 1972, Sidney Pollack directed the intellectual heartthrob Redford in this movie that people enthusiastically rem- inisce about a half-century later.\u00a0\r\n\r\nSeveral of my friends to this very day bid me adieu by saying, \u201cWatch your topknot.\u201d This prompts the requisite reply of \u201cWatch your\u2019n.\u201d This was a frequent farewell among mountain men, alluding to their livelihood, putting them in great danger of losing their scalps.\r\n\r\nThe cast of supporting actors included Will Geer as Bear Claw Kris Lapp, also remembered as the grandfather on The Waltons; Stefan Gierasch as Del Gue, and Joaquin Martinez as Paints His Shirt Red.\r\n\r\nDelle Bolton also starred as Johnson\u2019s beautiful Flathead wife, Swan.* Oddly, she never appeared again on screen except for an appearance on the TV series Monk. I followed up on most of the actors in Jeremiah Johnson. And although Bolton is 74 and still alive, there was little to no information available on her.\r\n\r\nSadly, Will Geer (Bear Claw) died in 1978, just a handful of years after the movie\u2019s release in 1972.\r\n\r\nPaints His Shirt Red actor Joaquin Martinez died in 2012, followed by Stefan Gierasch\u2019s (Del Gue) death just two years later in 2014.\r\n\r\nRedford, now 85, still has a hand in running the Sundance Film Festival and Sundance Institute, both of which he founded. But, he left acting behind in 2018 after a career spanning more than six decades and receiving countless awards.\r\n\r\nI would hazard a guess that at least three-quarters of the women in North America have had a crush on Robert Redford at any given point in his career. Am I not correct, women?\r\n\r\nThe much-loved comedy actress Betty White died just a couple of months ago. But in an interview shortly before her death, she was asked if there was anything she would still like to\u00a0do.\r\n\r\nHer lightning-quick response? \u2013 \u201cYes, Robert Redford.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe movie was a smash box office hit. Those who saw it never forgot the superb writing and awe-inspiring scenery that made Jeremiah Johnson so much more than just an action film.\r\n\r\nShot almost entirely in Utah, observant viewers will recognize the backdrop of Colorado\u2019s Maroon Bells in at least one scene.\r\n\r\nAlthough the film ultimately grossed $44 million (a lot of scratch in 1972), it was only budgeted for $4 million.\r\n\r\nTo make matters worse, the producers wanted to shoot the entire movie in a film studio in Los Angeles.\r\n\r\nInstead, Pollack second-mortgaged his home, while Redford did a lot of his own stunts, but paid the stunt guild from his own pocket so as not to short shrift the stuntmen.\r\n\r\nPollack and Redford both took on the additional responsibilities of scouting for shooting sites; this task amounted to more than 26, 000 miles of driving.\r\n\r\nThe snow ran deep during much of the shooting, so actors were amazed when Redford was seen on many occasions literally digging snow to accommodate the equipment, actors and crew.\r\n\r\nRedford is not your run-of-the-mill movie star. His head was never in the clouds. He is the kind of man you could have a beer with and talk about the time you caught a 12-pound brown trout or the first car you ever owned.\r\n\r\nAs mentioned earlier, Redford has always expressed a certain fondness for this particular movie. He does so even though it was shot during one of the coldest winters in years.\r\n\r\nAfter the film wrapped up, he commented, \u201cWe had seven cases of frostbite, four cases of strep throat, and only three cases of brandy.\u201d His humor extends well beyond the movie screen.\r\n\r\nThe only characters known to be historical figures of the entire cast were Bear Claw, Del Gue, and the Crazy Woman. Even Jeremiah was based on a mountain man called John \u201cLiver-Eating\u201d Johnston, born in New Jersey.\r\n\r\nThe people and incidents depicted in the movie are borrowed from two books. The Crow Killer by Thorp and Bunker (two authors who purportedly never met each other), and Mountain Man by Vardis Fisher.\r\n\r\nIt appears the screenwriters cherry-picked the two sources to make one coherent story. And, it worked.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOne of the film\u2019s central themes is Jeremiah\u2019s campaign of revenge on the Crow Indians for killing his wife, Swan, and adopted son, Caleb. The Crow unsuccessfully send one warrior after another to kill Johnson, continuing the feud for years.\r\n\r\nAt the end of the film, Jeremiah sits astride his horse facing his enemy, Paints His Shirt Red, across a small stream. Out of habit, he starts to draw his Hawken muzzleloader from its scabbard in preparation for yet another fight.\r\n\r\nInstead, Paints His Shirt Red raises his right arm high with fingers spread apart, signifying peace. Johnson releases his grip on the gun and raises one arm up in response. And, like that, the feud is over.\r\n\r\nThe narrator\u2019s voice sums up the final scene, saying, \u201cAnd some folks say he\u2019s up there still.\u201d The credits follow, and Jeremiah Johnson is forever legend.\r\n\r\nOne more piece of trivia for you film buffs. In one scene, Jeremiah returns to the massacre site of a family of pioneers, only to find the farm inhabited again. He opens the door to a root cellar to see several children and their frightened mother hiding from marauding Indians.\r\n\r\nIt turns out that the young blonde girl hiding in the root cellar was none other than Tanya Tucker.\r\n\r\nShe would become a country music legend when she grew up. It seems the young child pestered her neighbor, Robert Redford, until he finally gave in and put her in the scene.\r\n\r\nIf you have never seen this classic film or it\u2019s been a few years since you have, I highly recommend you do yourself the favor of watching it. It is as entertaining today as it was fifty years ago.\r\n\r\nIn next week\u2019s edition of The Pocahontas Times, this column will resume the topic of Mountain Men. We will take a deep dive into the real Jeremiah Johnson and his brethren in the mountains.\r\n\r\nBe assured though, we are not leaving the women out of this discussion. You will be introduced to some of the toughest women to ever set foot in the mountains.\r\n\r\nBut, I\u2019m not going to trot out the likes of Annie Oakley or Calamity Jane, as impressive as they may be as Wild West performers. You are going to meet \u201creal deal\u201d frontier women like Stagecoach Mary Fields and Marie Dorion.\r\n\r\nWomen you\u2019ve likely never heard of \u2013 but should know.\r\n\r\nUntil next week,\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com\r\n\r\n*The character Swan was a member of the Flathead Native American Tribe.
