Tommy Oakland Greathouse, Jr., 55, of Bartow, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home.

Born March 2, 1967, in Elkins, he was a son of the late Tommy Oakland Great-house, Sr. and Sandy Lambert Greathouse.

Tommy had worked at The Inter-Mountain newspaper and had been a logger.

He is survived by sisters, Penny Lynn Parrott, and fiancé, Frankie Varner, of Durbin, and Sheila Good, of Durbin; nieces and nephews, Jessica Acosta, Samantha Parrott, and fiancé, Erik Cancel, Daniel, Steven and Curtis Good; and several great- nieces-and-nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Arbovale Annex Cemetery.

