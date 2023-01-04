The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

Charles Nathaniel Irvine, 49, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third or subsequent offense, a felony. The court refrained from accepting the plea agreement but accepted the defendant’s plea of guilty. The matter was referred to the probation department for a presentence investigation report.

Derek Stephen Hannah, 36, an inmate in the Southwestern Regional Jail appeared by video for a motions hearing. The court granted a defense motion for disclosure of identity of confidential informant, and for disclosure of promises, offers of leniency or any inducements to any state witness and confidential informant, as well as granting a motion to compel production of report and records of analysis performed on the defendant’s phone. The state will provide that information by the end of the calendar year.

Jeremiah Powell, 41, of Maxwelton, appeared by video from the Southwestern Regional Jail for a hearing on a motion to modify his bond. The state objected to the defense motion to modify bond from $7,000 cash/surety to $7,000 personal recognizance because of the defendant’s charges and history. Defense related that Powell would be staying at a halfway house in Charleston. The court inquired if the program has bond supervision by monitored home incarceration and will not allow modification unless this information is provided.

Shawn Barb, 33, of Hillsboro, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a bond reduction hearing. The state related that the defendant has been indicted and arraignment is set for January 5. Defense counsel advised that there is other counsel on some of the charges. The court deferred the ruling on any issue of bond until arraignment and relates there are several other charges to consider.

Tanner Lee Moore, 25, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a hearing on motion to set bail. The court set bond in the amount of $200,000 cash/surety with conditions that the defendant have no direct or indirect, physical or verbal contact with the victim’s family and he is to be monitored by GPS monitoring.