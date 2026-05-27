Thursday, May 27, 1976

SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Bruce Bosley, former Green Bank High School football star and All-American football player, was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. After high school, Bosley starred at West Virginia University, then played 13 years for the San Francisco 49ers and one year with the Atlanta Falcons. He is now a businessman in San Francisco.

Wilbur Cooper, baseball player, George King, basketball player, and Sam Huff, football great, were also named to the Hall of Fame.

Little Miss Pocahontas

Connie Sue Campbell won the title of Little Miss Pocahontas Saturday night.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Campbell, of Marlinton. First Runner up was Shelley Dean, 7, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Dean, of Marlinton, and second runner up was Jodi Michelle Warner, 5, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olin Warner, of Bartow.

There was a large crowd, and the little girls would have done the Miss America Pageant Proud. The theme was “Happy Birthday, America,” and the girls did a little dance performance to “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Benjamin Franklin gave the residents of Boston $5,000 in 1791 with a provision that it be deposited on compound interest for 200 years. In 1891, the fund had grown to $322,000. Part of the money was used to construct a school building; the balance was set aside for a second 100 years of the 200 years. By 1961, with 30 years to go, the fund was worth $17,000,000. The original $5,000 had multiplied 3,400 times.

Compliments of Pocahontas Citizens Association.

Phil McComb, Secretary

ENGAGEMENTS

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Shifflett, of Marlinton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Diana E. Shifflett, to James L. Smith, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Smith. An open church wedding is planned for June 10 at the Marlinton Presbyterian Church.

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Mr. and Mrs. Michael W. Gibson, of Hot Springs, Virginia, would like to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Reba Jean Gibson, to Russell Wade Arbogast, son of Ralph Arbogast and Mrs. Eleanor Arbogast, of Marlinton, June 12, at the Marlinton Church of the Nazarene.

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Mr. and Mrs. Harold Shifflett, of Marlinton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Annette C. Shifflett, to Gary L. Kramer, son of Mabel Irvine and the late Lee Kramer.

The open church wedding will take place at the Marlinton Presbyterian Church, June 16.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jeryl Duncan, of Buckeye, a son, John Brian.

DEATHS

Mose Alexander 86, of Huntersville died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the cemetery near his home.

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Howard Lemuel Curry, 82, of Bartow, a son of the late Morgan and Jane Rogers Curry. Funeral service from the Church of the Brethren at Durbin with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

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Henry “Hank” Dickenson, 44, of Cass. He was a Korean War veteran. Funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

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Mrs. Lacy R. Workman, 60, of Hillsboro, a daughter of Jeston Sheets Bare, of Renick, and the late Chester Bare. Funeral service from the Beard Heights Church of God, with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

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Mrs. Helen Geraldine Galford Oliver, 62, of Dunmore a daughter of the late John and Mary Katherine McLaughlin Galford. Funeral service from the Dunmore Methodist Church with burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.