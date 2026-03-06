Thurman M. Sampson, of Parkville, Maryland, formerly of Cass, passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after a long battle with cancer.

Born December 4, 1937, in Cass, he was a son of the late Flosten M. Sampson and Jessie M. Fowler Sampson.

Thurman was a steel fabricator for Codd Fabricators and Boiler Co. in Fells Point, Maryland, for 42 years. He built the stairs in the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, and The Cancer Survivor Memorial in Towson, Maryland.

After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking. He would enter his projects in the Maryland State Fair; over the years he came home with three blue ribbons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Sue Simmons Sampson; sisters, Dot Ervine (Guy), Mary Belle Meadows (Leo), and Gladys Gum (Charlie).

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, William M. Sampson, of Abingdon, Maryland, and Brian S. Sampson, of Parkville, Maryland; sister, Linda Key (Harlan), of Summersville; special niece, Diane Hoover of Arbovale; and several other nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 2, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Mike Bond speaking. Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

