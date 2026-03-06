Dennis Calvin Simmons, of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026, following a short illness. He was a devoted husband, a proud father and Papaw, and a hardworking man who never hesitated to help those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Born August 24, 1960, in Bartow, he was a son of the late Wallace and Norine Simmons. He was the third child and first son of seven children born to their union. Dennis attended school in Green Bank and, as a teenager, began working alongside his dad cutting fence posts—work that helped shape the steady, determined man he would become. As a young adult, he moved on to logging and later spent a few years at the VEPCO dam operating a crane. In the late 1980s, Dennis returned to hauling logs for his dad and drove for more than 20 years. Around 2008, he chose to give up logging. He worked for Buster Varner for a short period of time, before joining Local 132 IUOE as a crane and equipment operator. He worked with Local 132 until his health forced him to retire in April 2024.

In 1979, Dennis met the love of his life, Kimberley Dean. They were married in August 1980, and to this union were born three children, Cassandra, Derek and Treyson. For more than 45 years, Dennis and Kim worked side by side building a life they were proud of—one rooted in faithfulness, hard work and family.

Dennis had a true passion for hunting. Every fall meant time in the woods—first with his dad, and later with his children and grandchildren. Those seasons brought stories and memories that will be carried for generations. In the fall of 2025, Dennis got to witness a moment he was especially proud of – watching his granddaughter take her first deer.

More than anything, Dennis loved being a Papaw. His grandkids were his bright spot, and he made sure each of them knew they were loved—often with a little extra spoiling, just because that’s what Papaw did best.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Delp; and his mother-in-law, Josephine Dean.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Kim, of the home; his three children, Cassandra (Jason), of Parkersburg, Derek (Cynthia), of Arbovale; and Treyson (Sabrina), of Marlinton; six grandchildren, Alonzo and Payton Barton, Delaney and Callie Simmons, and Bronwynn and Keplan Campbell; five siblings, Joyce Corbett, Mitch Simmons, Cindy Price, Anita Simmons and Patty Harrell; father-in-law, A.G. Dean; brother-in-law, Matt Dean; sister-in-law, Andrea Peaytt; a host of nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

Dennis also had many children who were not connected to him by blood, but by love. His “sons” include Brandon Stone, Wesley Simmons, Dervin Lambert, Jason Gum, Dallas Vandevender and Jesse Defibaugh. His “daughters” include Cynthia Simmons, Devan Gum, Hannah Stone, Courtney Simmons, Amanda Peaytt and Amber Defibaugh. He also leaves behind grandchildren he proudly claimed as his own, Raelynn and Curtis Stone, Ascher, Ayva and Everly Simmons, and baby Jason Gum.

Funeral service was held Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale; with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse and Pastor Dave Plank officiating.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

