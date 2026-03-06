Our wonderful son, David “Dave” Allen McClure, age 53, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026. He was one of the last children born at the old hospital in Marlinton, arriving June 24, 1972, at 8:20 p.m.

Dave was the son of Garry and Jean McClure, of Marlinton; he was the first grandchild of the late Elton and Veda Wade; and the only grandchild of the late Norman and Lilly McClure.

On Valentine’s Day, Dave and the love of his life, Amelia “Amy” Hope McClure, celebrated 28 years of marriage, and together they raised two children, of whom he was immensely proud: son, Evan Wade, who will graduate from WVU in May, and daughter, Emily Ann, who will graduate from Greenbrier East in May.

Dave filled our lives with laughter, endless energy and a deep love for his family. He had a passion for music – especially Del McCoury – as well as sports, golf and road trips with family and friends. His kindness reached everyone he met; he never left a room without making someone smile.

Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Dave’s life in the fellowship hall at Marlinton Presbyterian Church Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served, provided through the kindness of his friends and colleagues at the Pocahontas County Board of Education and City National Bank.

The gathering is hosted. by Marlinton Presbyterian Church, where Dave attended in his youth.

A visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at his beloved home parish, St. James’ Episcopal Church in Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. James’ Episcopal Church, 468 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Those funds will be used toward the renovation of the Memorial Garden where Dave’s ashes will be scattered.

We will forever remember his warmth, his hugs, his love of life and his ability to find joy in the smallest things.