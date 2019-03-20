Thomas Daniel Shafer, age 79, of Marlinton, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Born January 26, 1940, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Walter F. Shafer and Mary V. Wotring Shafer.

Thomas served in the Army Signal Corps. He was a truck driver, carpenter and gardener.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas D. Shafer; grandson, Thomas J. Shafer; step-daughter, Sandy Wilfong; grandson, Joshua Wilfong; and brothers, Fred Shafer and Jack Shafer.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shafer; daughter, Pamela Shafer, of Atlanta, Georgia; step-daughter, Linda Moore, of Marlinton; brothers, Philip Shafer, of Marlinton, Bill Shafer, of Lexington, North Carolina, and Joe Shafer, of Keezletown, Virginia; sisters, Pat Carter, of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Marylee Roy, of Marlinton; aunt, Barbara Warsinsky, of Morgantown; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life was held March 3 at Marlinton/Edray Senior Center.