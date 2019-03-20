Betty Jeanne Gragg Puffenbarger, age 77, of Buckhannon, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the WV Caring Hospice Care Corporation in the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born February 21, 1942, in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Glenn D. and Jeanne Heavner Gragg.

Mrs. Puffenbarger was a teacher in Pocahontas County, Jackson County, Monongalia County and Upshur County. She taught Home Economics and Adult Education at Buckhannon Upshur High School for many years and then became Upshur County School Food Service Director for the Upshur County Board of Education.

She also helped plan and design several kitchens in schools in Upshur County. She was active in First Baptist Church of Buckhannon and served as secretary of the local chapter of the American Baptist Women, Mission Chairman and on the Deaconess Board. She loved to quilt and was a member of the local guild, Quilters at Heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Blair Gragg; and a nephew, Bryan Lee Gragg.

On July 13, 1969, she married John Leslie Puffenbarger who survives. Also surviving are a brother, Ben Gragg, and wife, Carolyn, of Williamstown; three nieces, Christy Gragg, of Clarksburg, Marcy Cowan, and husband, Jim, of Madison, Ohio, and Colleen Shreve, and husband, Todd, of Dover, Pennsylvania; and several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service was held March 16 at Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Teodoro. Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery with the Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating the committal service.

