Rella Jane Shearer, age 83, of Monterville, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born March 15, 1935, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Truman and Hattie Jackson Mace.

Rella attended Mary’s Chapel, and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Clebert Walter Shearer; two sisters, Bertha Kramer and Hazel Myers; and five brothers, Delbert, Albert, Virgil, Leonard, and Leo Mace.

She is survived by her husband, Junior Walter Shearer; three daughters, Zella Fowler, of Valley Bend, Jenny Gragg, of Marlinton, and Rebecca Pritt, of Moorefield; two sons, Marty Shearer, of Valley Head, and Warren Shearer, of Elkins; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service was held March 16 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Sam Felton officiating. Interment was in Gibson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Lantz Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

