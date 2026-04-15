Dear Editor,

In last week’s Letter to the Editor John Jackson reported on the No Kings rallies which happened in over 3,000 cities and towns across the country. While he provided a colorful account of some attendees who were rude, he did a disservice to the millions of attendees nationwide who quietly exercised their first amendment right to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with an elect-ed official.

By focusing on those with bad behavior Mr. Jackson failed to report on the fact that the demonstrators represent the majority of adults in America today. The number of American adults who disapprove of the president’s actions is now at 57%.

It’s not just a few crazy old people like me and Mr. Jackson.

Bob Must

Hillsboro

Editor,

I hear this statement from my left-wing friends. Statistically illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than Americans, so having a large illegal population is okay. Many crimes that occur locally never make it into the Federal Database for a variety of reasons. Reporting in the illegal community also tends to be lower since many illegal aliens do not want to interact with the police, so these so-called lower numbers are suspect to begin with.

During the Biden Administration over 10 million illegals, most of whom they knew would not qualify for asylum under our existing laws, were encouraged to enter the US. Being poor does not qualify you for asylum and 90% who enter and appear before an immigration judge have their claims denied. Because the border patrol was tied up processing these large numbers, other areas of the border were not manned, and over a million entered as got aways. The fact that they would not enter through a border crossing manned by agents and then been helped by NGOs to further travel in the US suggests that they were not upstanding individuals What screening that took place was haphazard and tens of thousands were criminals. A significant number went on to commit heinous crimes once in the US.

Let’s consider the big FACT. The statistical argument is idiotic, if you are not in the U.S., you cannot murder an American. The Biden Administration claimed that they could not do anything about the border without congress. Well, Trump, hate him or love him, has closed the border to most but not all-illegal entries. Trump does exaggerate, or as my progressive friends would say – lie, but that tends to be true of most politicians and we still have some got aways and many over visa stays but not the millions as under Biden.

So how many preventable deaths are too many, I would say one is my number and I would think the left would agree with this since the death of George Floyd, a petty criminal whose demise was related to his drug use and poor health, was grounds during the summer of love to riot, loot and burn stores down with several innocent Americans losing their lives.

So why did the Biden Administration open our borders? Cheap sweat shop labor and future votes. But you will say illegals cannot vote. They are counted in the census that determines representation in the house so that does result in more political power for the Dem Political Machine since many blue states are losing US Citizens because of their tax the rich policies driving out the tax base. Any children they have born in the US at this time also become US citizens.

Denials by the Dem Machine that this is not the reason they supported this massive influx rings hollow when they now push for laws that would make them US citizens and, in some states, ban the use of voter ID for elections. For those who claim I am against immigration I would like to point out we admit over a million immigrants every year on work visas, naturalized over 800,000 new citizens last year and issued over 50,000 green cards.

Bottom line I am tired of the statement illegals commit less crime than Americans, being used as an irrational justification by the left for uncontrolled immigration.

So, you might say I am an uncaring person, and we have to help the poor of the world by opening our borders,

Over 3.5 billion people on the planet live in poverty, should we admit all of them?

Joe Kaffl

Hillsboro