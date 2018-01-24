Thomas Elwood Gibson, age 88, of Troy, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018, at Koester Pavilion.

Family will receive friends Friday, January 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home in West Milton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 27, 11 a.m. at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home with Pastor Pam Hitchcock officiating. Interment will be in Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Miami County.

