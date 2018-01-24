Georgia Louze Beverage McComb departed this life Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, where she had been a resident for the past several years.

Born July 4, 1930, at the head of Swago, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Rosie Loudermilk Beverage.

Louze was of an independent nature. After her children were grown, she worked as a cabin cleaner at Watoga State Park for several years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Elderidge McComb; children Charley McComb and infant daughter, Rosie McComb; a sister, Mary Jeffie; and brother, Dempsey Beverage.

She is survived by her sons, James F. McComb, and wife, Sarah, of Hillsboro, and Morgan McComb, and wife, Kimberly, of Burr Valley; daughters, Hope Andrick, and husband, Randy, of Clarksburg, and Nancy Smithson, and husband, David, of Beaver Creek; brother, David Beverage, of Swago; sister, Louise Beverage, of Marlinton; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Interment was on the McComb farm in Burr Valley.

Memorials may be made to WVMR, 9836 Browns Creek Road, Dunmore, WV 24934.