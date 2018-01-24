As of Tuesday, January 23, the following candidates had filed for office for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election:

For U. S. Senate

Thomas (Tom) Willis (R), Martinsburg

Evan Jenkins (R) Huntington

Don Blankenship (R) Martinsburg

U. S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District

Paul E. Davis (D) Huntington

Richard Ojeda, II (D) Holden

Rupie Phillips, (R) Lorado

Ayne Amjad (R) Beckley

Marty Gearheart (R) Bluefield

Mr. Shirley Love (D) Oak Hill

WV State Senate 11th Senatorial District

Bill Hamilton, (R) Buckhannon

Robert Lee Karnes, (R) Tallmansville

House of Delegates 43rd Delegate District

Bill Hartman, (D) Elkins

William “Ty” Nestor, (R) Elkins

Cody H. Thompson, (D) Elkins

Phil Isner (D) Elkins

Pocahontas County Commission – Southern

Walt Helmick (D) Marlinton

Board of Education

Non-Partisan

John B. Burns, Central

Sam Gibson, Central

Emery G. Grimes, Northern

Jessica Dunbrack Hefner, Central

Jay Miller, Southern

Sue Hollandsworth, Southern

Allen Johnson, Northern

Final day to file for office is January 27.