As of Tuesday, January 23, the following candidates had filed for office for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election:

For U. S. Senate

Thomas (Tom) Willis (R), Martinsburg
Evan Jenkins (R) Huntington
Don Blankenship (R) Martinsburg

U. S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District

Paul E. Davis (D) Huntington
Richard Ojeda, II (D) Holden
Rupie Phillips, (R) Lorado
Ayne Amjad (R) Beckley
Marty Gearheart (R) Bluefield
Mr. Shirley Love (D) Oak Hill

WV State Senate 11th Senatorial District

Bill Hamilton, (R) Buckhannon
Robert Lee Karnes, (R) Tallmansville

House of Delegates 43rd Delegate District

Bill Hartman, (D) Elkins
William “Ty” Nestor, (R) Elkins
Cody H. Thompson, (D) Elkins
Phil Isner (D) Elkins

Pocahontas County Commission – Southern

Walt Helmick (D) Marlinton

Board of Education

Non-Partisan
John B. Burns, Central
Sam Gibson, Central
Emery G. Grimes, Northern
Jessica Dunbrack Hefner, Central
Jay Miller, Southern
Sue Hollandsworth, Southern
Allen Johnson, Northern

Final day to file for office is January 27.

