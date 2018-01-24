As of Tuesday, January 23, the following candidates had filed for office for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election:
For U. S. Senate
Thomas (Tom) Willis (R), Martinsburg
Evan Jenkins (R) Huntington
Don Blankenship (R) Martinsburg
U. S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District
Paul E. Davis (D) Huntington
Richard Ojeda, II (D) Holden
Rupie Phillips, (R) Lorado
Ayne Amjad (R) Beckley
Marty Gearheart (R) Bluefield
Mr. Shirley Love (D) Oak Hill
WV State Senate 11th Senatorial District
Bill Hamilton, (R) Buckhannon
Robert Lee Karnes, (R) Tallmansville
House of Delegates 43rd Delegate District
Bill Hartman, (D) Elkins
William “Ty” Nestor, (R) Elkins
Cody H. Thompson, (D) Elkins
Phil Isner (D) Elkins
Pocahontas County Commission – Southern
Walt Helmick (D) Marlinton
Board of Education
Non-Partisan
John B. Burns, Central
Sam Gibson, Central
Emery G. Grimes, Northern
Jessica Dunbrack Hefner, Central
Jay Miller, Southern
Sue Hollandsworth, Southern
Allen Johnson, Northern
Final day to file for office is January 27.