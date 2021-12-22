Thomas A. \u201cTom\u201d Buzzard, 70, was granted his angel wings Friday, December 10, 2021. His final days were spent at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea, with his wife, Jeanne, by his side.\r\n\r\nTom was a Master Barber for 53 years and loved sharing stories with his customer sat his Barber Shop on Droop Mountain. In his career, he won numerous awards at haircutting and styling competitions in New York City at the New York World Supreme for his expertise in unique cutting techniques for men and women. Tom also produced a video on the art of cutting the perfect flat top.\r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Donna Mae Buzzard; sister, Sherry Buzzard; and brother, Donald Buzzard.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of Droop Mountain; daughters, Cristin Buzzard, of Droop Mountain, Ashley Leonard and Melissa Stout, both of Bel Air, Maryland; grandchildren, Evan and Olivia Leonard, Courtney Buzzard, Zachary and Nicholas Stout; great-grandson, Cooper Stout; sisters, Sue Denk, of Baltimore, Maryland, Cathy Small, of Droop Mountain, and Tammy Combs, of North Carolina; and a brother, Jerry Buzzard, of Baltimore, Maryland.\r\n\r\nTom was laid to rest in Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, Maryland.\r\n\r\nArrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.\r\n
