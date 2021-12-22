Looking to the New Year, The Town of Marlinton\u2019s focus will continue to include current priority items. The DEP Response will soon include a coming project; the search for and promotion of economic opportunities, and planning for Broadband projects is a must for the support of current and new business. \r\n\r\n\u00a0A new Flood Plain Manager will be on the job beginning Monday, December 27, to continue work in that department. Much of floodplain management has overlaps of on-going work to address Dilapidated and Abandoned Properties. \r\n\r\nA substantial part of the sewer project response will be addressed with the up-coming storm water project.\r\n\r\nBut, before the end of this year, I pause long enough to wish each of you a very Merry Christmas. May this special time of year bring a joyful\u00a0end\u00a0to the trials of 2021, and may the blessings of the Christmas Season, bring fulfillment to you and your loved ones, in the coming year. \r\n\r\nThank you for your support during the past year.\u00a0
