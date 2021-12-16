NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, February 7, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14276\r\nESTATE OF: MARTHA MARIE BIGGS\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tRachel Virginia Pritt\r\n\t1683 Old Buckeye Road\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9076\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14315\r\nESTATE OF: MADELINE G. GALFORD\r\nCO-EXECUTOR\/TRUSTEE:\tCharles M. Hedrick\r\n\t9953 Frost Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-7106\r\nCO-EXECUTRIX\/TRUSTEE:\tSarah Hedrick\r\n\t9953 Frost Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-7106\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14326\r\nESTATE OF: HOWARD CAMILLE MAMAK\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tLois J. Mamak\r\n\t730 Boyd Dilley Road\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9111\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14330\r\nESTATE OF: DANNY K. LESTER\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tKayla N. Lester\r\n\t840 13th Avenue\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-1442\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on December 3, 2021. \r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\n\t\t Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission \t\t\t\t\t12\/9\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO BID\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission will receive bids for No. 87 Octane Unleaded Gasoline, for the following offices: Pocahontas County Sheriff\u2019s Office (including Law Enforcement, Process Server, Jail\/Correctional Officers, Animal Shelter and Home Detention Offices); 911\/Emergency Management Office; Assessor\u2019s Office; and Community Corrections Office; for the period covering January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. \r\nPlease offer bids in writing, noting increases and\/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked \u201cSealed Bid \u2013 Gasoline\u201d and submit to the Pocahontas County Commission at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, on or before the 20th day of December 2021, at 4:30 pm. \r\nBids will be opened in the Office of the Pocahontas County Commission on Tuesday, the 21st day of December 2021, at 5:45 pm. \r\nFor further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. \r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.\r\nWalt Helmick, President\r\nPocahontas County Commission\r\n12\/9\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE OF PROPOSED CONVEYANCE \r\nOF UNITED METHODIST CHURCH PROPERTY \u2013\r\nCASS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH\r\nNotice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will, on or after December 23, 2021, GRANT and CONVEY to the State of West Virginia, Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources, all of their right, title and interest in and to the following lot or parcel of land situate in the Town of Cass, Green Bank District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia and adjoining the land of The West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co. being the same lot or parcel of land conveyed to W. V. Hiner by J. C. Heaster and Lola B. Heaster, his wife by Deed bearing date on the 10th day of March, 1914, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia in Deed Book No. 52, Page 490, to which reference is hereby made.\r\nBOUNDED AND DESCRIBED as follows: Beginning at a stake on North side of alley and also on the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company\u2019s lines, between lot or parcel of land herein described and said Company, said stake being on a corner running N 59 \u00bd W. 118 feet to a stake, thence N 34 \u00bc E 286 \u00bd feet to a stake, thence N 67 \u00bd E 99 feet to a stake on W.Va. Pulp and Paper Company line, thence S 36 \u00be E. 272 feet to place of beginning, containing 30,298 Sq. feet more or less.\r\nAnd being the same property conveyed to C. P. Gillispie, et als, Trustees of the Cass Methodist Episcopal Church South from William V. Hiner et ux by Deed dated June 14, 1924 and recorded in the aforesaid Clerk\u2019s Office in Deed Book 62, at page 213.\r\nSaid Cass United Methodist Church was declared closed effective July 1, 2021 by resolution of a majority of the District Superintendents of the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.\r\nDated the 6th of December, 2021.\r\nBOARD OF TRUSTEES \r\nOF THE WEST VIRGINIA ANNUAL CONFERENCE\r\nOF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH\r\nBy: Robert N. File, Chancellor\r\n130 Main Street\r\nBeckley, West Virginia\r\n(304) 253-3358\r\n12\/16\/2c
