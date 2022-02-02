[caption id="attachment_85260" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Mtn-Shop.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="400" class="size-full wp-image-85260" \/> The Mtn Shop in Green Bank has officially opened in its new location beside the Green Bank Post Office. The shop carries a little bit of everything \u2013 gifts, homemade items and West Virginia staples like maple syrup, honey and freshly made baked goods. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nLast week\u2019s frigid temperatures and rainy\/snowy weather didn\u2019t make it easy for a move, but The Mtn Shop owner Yvonne Wallech managed to get her shop\u2019s inventory from her home to its new location beside the post office in Green Bank.\r\n\r\nThis is the third location for the year-old business, which initially opened in October 2020 as part of The Green Bank Art Center. With a growing interest in gifts and homemade goods, Wallech moved the shop to her home on Wesley Chapel Road before making a move that she hopes will be her last.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt has evolved into much, much more,\u201d she said. \u201cI just wanted to have a little gift shop. A little something to offer the occasional birthday or anniversary or friend gift.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe shop has grown to include West Virginia made items, as well as homemade gifts and goodies by several Pocahontas Countians. Artwork and crafts by local artists such as Marka Kane, maple products from Frostmore Farms and Ebbie\u2019s Honey from Ervine Farms are joined by country gifts and a selection of coffee and tea.\r\n\r\nThere is also a selection of baked goods made by Wallech and friends, including Shanna Beverage and Shirley Doolittle - whose cinnamon rolls are heavenly.\r\n\r\nThe shop had a grand re-opening Tuesday, just in time for Wallech\u2019s favorite holiday \u2013\u00a0Valentine\u2019s Day.\r\n\r\n\u201cValentine\u2019s is my very favorite holiday,\u201d she said. \u201cI don\u2019t know why, but it just is. I do fresh flowers for Valentine\u2019s. Last year we had great success with it and hope to this year again.\u201d\r\n\r\nWallech also plans to have a variety of chocolate truffles for those wanting a special flower and chocolate combo for their Valentine this year.\r\n\r\nIn addition to the shop, Wallech has hosted monthly craft shows with local artisans, and she plans to continue those this spring. Due to parking issues, the shows will be held at her home, which is a stone\u2019s throw from the new shop.\r\n\r\nOne of her favorite things about the shop is having a place to sit and chat with visitors \u2013\u00a0something it lost at previous locations due to cramped space.\r\n\r\nNow, with a larger venue, Wallech is happy to have a place for customers and visitors to take a load off and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe give away coffee and tea, so it\u2019s always available,\u201d she said. \u201cI missed having people who would just come and get their coffee and chill out for a little while. This sitting area is going to stay so people can come and relax and keep us company.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Mtn Shop is open Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open Monday, February 14, for those who need a last minute Valentine\u2019s Day gift.\r\n\r\nFor more information about gifts and upcoming events, visit the Mtn Shop Facebook page.
